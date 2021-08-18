Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.42 and last traded at $28.42. 177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Kakaku.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kakaku.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Kakaku.com alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.70.

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services, such as computers, home appliances, internet service providers, insurance, food/beverages, and cosmetics.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kakaku.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kakaku.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.