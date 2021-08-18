Karat Packaging Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Karat Packaging in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.
Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17.
Shares of KRT opened at $22.64 on Monday. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.72.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.31% of the company’s stock.
About Karat Packaging
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.
