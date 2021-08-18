Karat Packaging Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Karat Packaging in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of KRT opened at $22.64 on Monday. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

