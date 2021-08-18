KARMA 1-Day Volume Tops $171.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. KARMA has a market cap of $51.16 million and approximately $171.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 45.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006114 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00067600 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.