Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CEO Purchases $124,960.29 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CEO Steven M. Paul purchased 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.63 per share, for a total transaction of $124,960.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KRTX traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.03. The company had a trading volume of 63,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,762. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.83. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $146.97.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $20,815,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 296.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,859 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 313,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,699,000 after purchasing an additional 37,834 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.