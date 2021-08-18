Karyn Smith Sells 1,075 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total transaction of $384,538.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,998. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.23 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $375.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 5.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

