Kattana Tops One Day Trading Volume of $240,349.00 (KTN)

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. Kattana has a market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $240,349.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kattana has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kattana coin can currently be purchased for about $3.66 or 0.00008192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00053210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00129814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00150276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,663.55 or 1.00003169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.69 or 0.00885963 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.23 or 0.06827321 BTC.

Kattana Coin Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,673,036 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kattana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kattana using one of the exchanges listed above.

