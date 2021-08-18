KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target Raised to €81.00

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €77.00 ($90.59) to €81.00 ($95.29) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KBCSY. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €72.00 ($84.71) to €79.00 ($92.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €54.00 ($63.53) to €55.00 ($64.71) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. KBC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.99.

OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,690. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61. KBC Group has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.49.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

