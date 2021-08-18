Kcash Hits Market Capitalization of $6.18 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Kcash has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. One Kcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Kcash has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and $911,286.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Kcash Coin Profile
Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kcash
