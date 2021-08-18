Keep Network (KEEP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $200.08 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $200.08 million and $28.79 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep Network has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00056716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.60 or 0.00839345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00047507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00103812 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 574,222,752 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars.

