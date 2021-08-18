KeeperDAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.91 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $115.19 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $186.51 or 0.00412935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00057249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.69 or 0.00851700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00048110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00104473 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,601 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

