Kenmare Resources’ (KMR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s current price.

LON KMR traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 430 ($5.62). The company had a trading volume of 195,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,618. The firm has a market cap of £471.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201 ($2.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 466 ($6.09). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 433.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

