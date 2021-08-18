Kenmare Resources’ (KMR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s current price.
LON KMR traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 430 ($5.62). The company had a trading volume of 195,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,618. The firm has a market cap of £471.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201 ($2.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 466 ($6.09). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 433.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.
Kenmare Resources Company Profile
