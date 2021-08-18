Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:KCACU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 25th

Kensington Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:KCACU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 25th. Kensington Capital Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of KCACU stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35.

