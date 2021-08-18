Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.46 and last traded at $21.93. 2,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 8,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KKOYY)

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,236 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland.

