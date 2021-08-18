Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.83.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $107.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.06. The stock has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

