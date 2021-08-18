Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 8,091 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

VRP opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

