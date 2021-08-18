Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 27.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.6% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $182.26 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.43. The company has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.93.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

