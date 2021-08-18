Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,726 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,150 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,799,000 after purchasing an additional 815,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,644,000 after purchasing an additional 575,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.61.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.