Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after acquiring an additional 867,458 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after acquiring an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 3M by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,086,000 after purchasing an additional 682,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $199.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.90. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.