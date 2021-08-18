Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,248 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $14,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $1,033,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.8% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,015.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Shares of KDP opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

