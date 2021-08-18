KeyCorp Comments on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the company will earn $4.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 2.03. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 108,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,343,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.