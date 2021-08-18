KickToken [new] (KICK) Price Hits $0.0144 on Major Exchanges

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. KickToken [new] has a total market capitalization of $21.47 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken [new] coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KickToken [new] has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00057662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.14 or 0.00854416 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00048142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00100874 BTC.

KickToken [new] (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,495,117,766 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

