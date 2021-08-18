Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.69

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.69 and traded as high as C$0.74. Kidoz shares last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 55,453 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Kidoz from C$2.28 to C$2.23 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$95.89 million and a P/E ratio of 365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

