King DAG 24 Hour Volume Hits $28,955.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a market capitalization of $17.98 million and $28,955.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00058221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.16 or 0.00858720 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00048354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00104445 BTC.

King DAG Profile

KDAG is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

