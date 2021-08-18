Kingsoft Cloud (KC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

