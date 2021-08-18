Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) Position Boosted by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 971,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452,148 shares during the period. Kismet Acquisition Three accounts for 1.5% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three were worth $9,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition Three alerts:

Shares of KIIIU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. 465,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,669. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.