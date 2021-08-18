Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Stock Holdings Cut by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 80.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 829,749 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Knowles worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at $18,610,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after acquiring an additional 122,290 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.40 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

