KnoxFS (new) (KFX) Hits Market Capitalization of $270,458.07

KnoxFS (new) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. KnoxFS (new) has a total market cap of $270,458.07 and $5,001.00 worth of KnoxFS (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KnoxFS (new) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KnoxFS (new) has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00133083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00151054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,794.70 or 0.99717972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.26 or 0.00886580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.42 or 0.06817293 BTC.

KnoxFS (new) Coin Profile

KnoxFS (new)’s total supply is 428,203 coins. KnoxFS (new)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

KnoxFS (new) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KnoxFS (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KnoxFS (new) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KnoxFS (new) using one of the exchanges listed above.

