Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €29.00 ($34.12). Koenig & Bauer shares last traded at €28.90 ($34.00), with a volume of 3,320 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Koenig & Bauer in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Koenig & Bauer in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $477.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.62.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

