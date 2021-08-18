Kohl’s Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kohl’s in a research note issued on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.24.

Shares of KSS opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kohl’s has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $64.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.20) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.