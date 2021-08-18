Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Reaches $131.41 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $131.41 million and $7.88 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.07 or 0.00312723 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00136276 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.00148842 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000186 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,365,477 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

