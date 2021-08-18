Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth approximately $436,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 13.9% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHG opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07.

PHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. HSBC cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

