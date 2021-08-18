Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $125.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.23 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.32. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $134.86.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

