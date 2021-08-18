Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) CEO Acquires 10,030.00 in Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 10,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ DNUT traded down 0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 13.07. 3,207,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,185. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12 month low of 13.01 and a 12 month high of 21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported 0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 341.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 333.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNUT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.39.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.