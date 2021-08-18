Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as 13.59 and last traded at 13.85, with a volume of 38125 shares. The stock had previously closed at 14.04.

The company reported 0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 341.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 333.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krispy Kreme has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.67.

In other Krispy Kreme news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 5,882,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 94,235,295.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 294,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 4,711,770.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.