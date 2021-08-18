Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as 13.59 and last traded at 13.85, with a volume of 38125 shares. The stock had previously closed at 14.04.
The company reported 0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 341.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 333.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krispy Kreme has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.67.
The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNUT)
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
