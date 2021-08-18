Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported 0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of 341.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 333.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Krispy Kreme updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

DNUT stock traded down 0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 13.80. 27,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of 13.62 and a one year high of 21.69.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 5,882,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 94,235,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 294,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 4,711,770.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNUT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. CL King started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.67.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.