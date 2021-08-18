Krones (ETR:KRN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $80.84

Krones AG (ETR:KRN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €80.84 ($95.11) and traded as high as €87.80 ($103.29). Krones shares last traded at €87.70 ($103.18), with a volume of 36,452 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €87.50 ($102.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €80.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -62.64.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

