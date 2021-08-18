KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KPLUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Commerzbank raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KS Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. 514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.13.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

