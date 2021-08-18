KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Upgraded to Buy at AlphaValue

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was upgraded by AlphaValue from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KPLUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KPLUY opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

