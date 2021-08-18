Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KYMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.07. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.31. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The business’s revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 544,166 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 362,260 shares of company stock worth $21,178,609. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,831,000 after acquiring an additional 97,292 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,847,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 169.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 117,346 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $528,000. Institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

