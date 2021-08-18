LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Short Interest Up 22.4% in July

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 832,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LAIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get LAIX alerts:

Shares of LAIX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,168. LAIX has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in LAIX by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 310,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 204,300 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in LAIX by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 194,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 62,535 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LAIX in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LAIX by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LAIX in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 13.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as DongNi English A+ app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.