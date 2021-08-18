Lamden (TAU) Market Cap Hits $7.60 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0535 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $7.60 million and approximately $56,674.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011036 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

