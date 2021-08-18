Lanceria Market Cap Reaches $8.71 Million (LANC)

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Lanceria has traded up 92.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lanceria has a total market cap of $8.71 million and $1.43 million worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lanceria coin can now be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00052381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00124026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00149833 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,770.01 or 1.00058218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.59 or 0.00879650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 258,411,338 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lanceria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

