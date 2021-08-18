Landbox (LAND) Price Reaches $0.0087 on Major Exchanges

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $662,949.98 and approximately $396,336.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00133083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00151054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,794.70 or 0.99717972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.26 or 0.00886580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.42 or 0.06817293 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.