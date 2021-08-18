Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.95 Million

Brokerages expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will announce sales of $96.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.50 million and the highest is $97.40 million. Lantheus reported sales of $88.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year sales of $395.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.60 million to $398.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $478.95 million, with estimates ranging from $477.90 million to $480.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $299,390,000 after purchasing an additional 97,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,871 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,547,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after acquiring an additional 85,852 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lantheus by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lantheus by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after acquiring an additional 314,801 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.52.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

