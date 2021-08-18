Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,517 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of Lantheus worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,880,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 30.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $28.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. Analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.