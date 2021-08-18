Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells $53,195.73 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $53,195.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $54,011.30.

On Monday, August 9th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $1,092,258.81.

On Monday, August 2nd, Mark Jon Nelson sold 10,864 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $620,225.76.

On Thursday, July 8th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $363,047.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 782,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,405. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.86. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 116.98, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.03. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $61.61.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

