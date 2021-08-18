Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.65

Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGAC. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $147,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $340,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.