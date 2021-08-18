Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. Aflac accounts for approximately 0.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,689,000 after buying an additional 71,270 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Aflac by 22.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in Aflac by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 445,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,783,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $56.37. 2,544,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,690. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.44. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.