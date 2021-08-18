Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 638.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.28. 2,997,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,110,551. The firm has a market cap of $216.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.