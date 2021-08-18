Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,288,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,125. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.00. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.